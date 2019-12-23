Guess when the first baby of the new year will arrive

COUNTY -- There are two ways to win in the Harlan Newspapers’ First Baby of 2020 contest. The first baby born at Myrtue Medical Center will be the recipient of several great prizes from greater Shelby County merchants.

And the person to predict the time and date of the first baby born will win a year’s subscription to the Harlan Newspapers as well.

The parents of the first baby born must report the birth to the Harlan Newspapers within 72 hours, and the baby must be born at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.

The parents must report the exact time of birth, sex, weight and name of the baby, along with their address and name of the attending physician.

They also must consent to publicity and photo in the newspaper. There are numerous prizes provided to the family.

How to win

To win the free subscription, valued at $59, fill out the coupon inside the Tuesday, Dec. 17 Harlan Tribune. The coupon can be dropped off at the Harlan Newspapers’ office at 1114 7th St., or mailed to the office at PO Box 721, Harlan, IA 51537.

Entries must be dropped off by noon Tuesday, Dec. 31 or postmarked Dec. 31. Only one entry per person will be accepted, and photocopies are not allowed. The closest prediction to the birth will win. Judges’ decisions will be final, and in case of a tie, two six-month subscriptions will be awarded.