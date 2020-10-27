Guide to a Safe 2020 Halloween

COUNTY -- Most Shelby County communities have decided to permit trick-or-treating in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but are asking kids and adults to take all precautions to stay safe and healthy when out and about this weekend.

The City of Harlan has put trick-or-treating times at 5-7 p.m. Harlan Mayor Mike Kolbe said the city is stressing safety on Saturday.

“Obviously you don’t have to participate, so if you don’t want kids knocking on the door or ringing the doorbell, just leave your porch light off,” Kolbe said. “If you would like to participate, leave your porch light on.

“Also, those who are going to go out trick-or-treating, be respectful of those who do not have their lights on. Don’t go to their homes.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control have issued guidelines for a safer trick-or-treating experience for everyone. For example, Kolbe said homeowners should hand the candy to the trick-or-treater. No homemade candy -- they should all be individually wrapped. Don’t let kids grab from a bucket.

In addition, public health has shared activities people can do at home, as well as low-risk ways of trick-or-treating throughout the community.

“We want folks to be able to enjoy Halloween.....but do it safely,” Kolbe said.

Suggestions from the Iowa Department of Public Health for a safe and healthy Halloween:

Lower Risk Activities

From Iowa Department of Public Health

• Carve/decorate pumpkins at home with family

• Carve or decorate pumpkins outdoors, socially distanced, with neighbors/friends

• Decorate your home

• Halloween Scavenger Hunt (outdoors)

• Virtual Halloween Costume Contest

• Halloween Movie Night with family

• In-home scavenger hunt

High Risk Activities

From Iowa Department of Public Health

• Traditional Trick-or-Treating

• Trunk-or-Treat events

• Attending costume parties

• Going to an indoor haunted house

• Hayrides/tractors with those other than your family

• Using alcohol or drugs

• Traveling to a rural fall festival not in your community if there’s a known spread of COVID-19

Things to Consider

From Iowa Department of Public Health

• Limit the number of homes you visit

• Only accept factory-wrapped treats

• Wipe off candy wrappers at home

• Don’t go if at risk of complications if contracting COVID-19

• Stay local. Avoid other events outside of town

• Get vaccinated against the flu