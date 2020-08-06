Home / Home

Guidelines for next library visit

Mon, 06/08/2020 - 10:38am admin

    HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Library re-opens today, Tuesday, June 9.  It will be a grab and go event with hours as follows:  Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon.
    Curbsyde hours are Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
    Following are guidelines for patronizing the library:
    • Face coverings required of all patrons.
    • Limited number of people in the library.  Use social distancing while waiting to enter.
    • Families encouraged to send only one person.
    • Don’t loiter in the library.  Locate your items to check out and proceed to the circulation desk.
    • Four patron computers available.  Passes issued at the door.  Patrons can call ahead and reserve a time.
    • Please use hand sanitizer (provided) when entering and while in the building.
    • No seating available, except for computers.
    • No toys or play items are available.
    • Try and only touch items you plan to check out.
    • The main south door will only be used as an entrance.  Patrons will exit the library using the west door.
    • Follow signage; ask questions if you need assistance.

