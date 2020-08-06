Guidelines for next library visit
HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Library re-opens today, Tuesday, June 9. It will be a grab and go event with hours as follows: Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon.
Curbsyde hours are Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Following are guidelines for patronizing the library:
• Face coverings required of all patrons.
• Limited number of people in the library. Use social distancing while waiting to enter.
• Families encouraged to send only one person.
• Don’t loiter in the library. Locate your items to check out and proceed to the circulation desk.
• Four patron computers available. Passes issued at the door. Patrons can call ahead and reserve a time.
• Please use hand sanitizer (provided) when entering and while in the building.
• No seating available, except for computers.
• No toys or play items are available.
• Try and only touch items you plan to check out.
• The main south door will only be used as an entrance. Patrons will exit the library using the west door.
• Follow signage; ask questions if you need assistance.
