Guill wins hot chip challenge
HARLAN -- David Guill, Manilla, was the winner of the Paqui #OneChipChallenge held in Harlan Saturday afternoon.
Harlan Sweets and Treats offered the World’s Hottest Chip challenge, as sponsored by Paqui.
Ten people participated in the #OneChipChallenge, which encourages the lovers of spice to give this year’s new Paqui chip a try.
