Home / Home

Guill wins hot chip challenge

Tue, 10/20/2020 - 8:00am admin

    HARLAN -- David Guill, Manilla, was the winner of the Paqui #OneChipChallenge held in Harlan Saturday afternoon.
    Harlan Sweets and Treats offered the World’s Hottest Chip challenge, as sponsored by Paqui.
    Ten people participated in the #OneChipChallenge, which encourages the lovers of spice to give this year’s new Paqui chip a try.

 

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here