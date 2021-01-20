Haake appointed chairman of Shelby County Supervisors

COUNTY – Darin Haake has been named chairman of the Shelby County Board of Supervisors this year, and will preside over a board that is currently working diligently to prepare next year’s budget.

Haake is joined on the board by supervisors Steve Kenkel and Charles Parkhurst.

Haake was unanimously elected chairman while Kenkel was unanimously elected vice-chairman of the 2021 board.

Besides tackling the budget, the board at its official organizational meeting earlier this month made a number of appointments and re-appointments. All deputy county officials were re-named to their positions.