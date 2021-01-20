Haake appointed chairman of Shelby County Supervisors
COUNTY – Darin Haake has been named chairman of the Shelby County Board of Supervisors this year, and will preside over a board that is currently working diligently to prepare next year’s budget.
Haake is joined on the board by supervisors Steve Kenkel and Charles Parkhurst.
Haake was unanimously elected chairman while Kenkel was unanimously elected vice-chairman of the 2021 board.
Besides tackling the budget, the board at its official organizational meeting earlier this month made a number of appointments and re-appointments. All deputy county officials were re-named to their positions.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95