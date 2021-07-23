Hall of Fame Recognition

COUNTY – Charlie Obrecht and Dean Klein were honored as 2021 Shelby County Hall of Fame award winners during ceremonies held at the fair Thursday, July 15.

Accepting the awards were the Obrecht family (above) and Connie and Brian Klein (right). Following are the award presentations as read by Fair Board President Darren Goshorn Thursday:

Charlie Obrecht

Charlie Obrecht began his years of dedication to 4-H when he was young. Charlie joined the Center Comers 4-H Club in Shelby County and was a member for 12 years. He showed beef cattle at the Shelby County and Iowa State Fairs as well as national shows across the country during his 4-H career.

Charlie and his wife, Judy, were married in 1966 and continued their love and dedication of 4-H over the years. In the late 70s, with the help of his wife and Jerry and Sherry Hansen, they helped re-start the Jackson Jets 4-H Club. His sons continued the 4-H love and now his grandchildren are actively involved. The club continues to thrive and grow in Shelby County to this day.

Charlie has been a 4-H volunteer for over 60 years. He volunteered by judging cattle shows, working with his grandchildren on their 4-H projects, and keeping involved in 4-H at the county level. He enjoys helping all 4-Hers with their projects and thinks that 4-H is a great organization that can help all 4-Hers succeed and reach their goals.

Charlie and Judy have three sons -- Don, Chuck and Greg, who has passed on, and seven grandchildren.

Will the family of Charlie Obrecht please come forward to accept this 2021 Hall of Fame award in his loving memory.

Dean Klein

Dean Klein was born in Harlan in 1962 to Margaret and the late Otto Klein, and raised in Panama with six siblings. He graduated in 1981 from Harlan Community Schools. While growing up, he always lived on his family farm, which led to a lifelong love of farming and agriculture. He also enjoyed raising hogs.

Dean was a fair board member for 20 years. He was always excited for fair week to come. He helped wherever was needed, especially the hog show, livestock auction, pee wee cookie decorating contest, marking the parade route with ‘no parking’ signs, and directing traffic before and after the parade, and any other place where help was needed.

He was always seen doing this with a smile on his face or you could hear his laugh.

The Shelby County Fair was not the only place this recipient volunteered his time. He was an active member of the fire department in Panama and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Dean and his wife, Connie, met at the Iowa State Fair and attended the state fair many years over the years. They have two children, Megan and Brian.

Will the family please come forward to accept this Hall of Fame Award for Dean Klein. (Photos by Bob Bjoin)