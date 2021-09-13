Hansen House Expansion Begins

HARLAN -- Hansen House, Harlan, announced this week that Phase Two of its development at the current campus in Harlan, 703 Dye St., is under way.

Construction of the new addition will include 35 units with a focus on senior living and assisted living. The development will have various apartment-style floor plans to choose from, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units.

The bulk of the units are one-bedroom with different styles to choose from. Seniors will be able to choose what works best for them and what is in their budget.

Officials said all of the floor plans will be priced lower than the enhanced memory care units already offered at Hansen House. There also will be other choices such as meal plans and level of assistance provided.

Should someone need a higher level of service at some point, they will be able to transition easily to that level of care offered at Hansen House.

“The emphasis of the new project is on the living units themselves, with high quality products and finishes,” officials said in a press release. “The project will also include common areas for gathering, including a chapel, activity areas, outdoor courtyard, and dining.”

Full article in the Tribune.