Hansen is new Ag in the Classroom program coordinator

AREA — Alayna Hansen is the new Ag in the Clasroom Coordinator for the Loess Hills Area Farm Bureau.

“I have a passion for agriculture, and I love to share my knowledge with the students and the teachers”, Hansen said.

The main goal of Loess Hills Ag in the Classroom is to help teachers in Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Shelby, and West Pottawattamie Counties integrate agriculture into science and social studies learning, Hansen said.

Through creative lessons, hands-on projects, and programs using technology, students learn about agriculture’s role in Iowa’s history, where food comes from, conservation, and how technology continues to impact agriculture in Iowa.

Hansen presents various programs to 15 schools within five counties, and she said she is adding classrooms every month as her schedule allows. Currently, she is focused on lessons for kindergarten and second grade students.

Each month she visits the enrolled classrooms with a new topic and lesson which corresponds with the season.

Hansen said the lessons always start with a review and a discussion of what agriculture is.

“We talk about how farmers and the ag industry provide us with the three F’s: Food, Fuel and Fiber. Each lesson revolves around that concept,” she said.

October’s lessons focused on the uses and the life cycle of pumpkins. In November, they learned about turkeys, and how they are taken care of. In December, the lesson is focused on the life cycle of coniferous trees and learn about what it takes to run a Christmas Tree farm, and explore and identify different species of evergreens.

“This spring we will talk about pork, bean and corn germination, a ‘farm to table’ lesson to learn where their food comes from and all that it takes to make that happen,” Hansen said. The plan for the month of May is to focus on beef, because May is Beef Month.

Hansen relies on lesson plans from the Iowa Ag literacy Foundation.

“The IALF website is a wealth of information and resources. There are hundreds of free lessons plans, including the core standards that each lesson meets, these are available free to the public,” she said.

She also utilizes educational resources from various sources including The Iowa Turkey Federation and the Iowa Christmas Tree Association.

Loess Hills Ag in the Classroom is a non-profit, with a governing board made up of Farm Bureau Members from Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Shelby, and West Pottawattamie Counties. She said Loess Hills Ag in the Classroom Board is “passionate” about the program, and are working hard to share and expand the mission.

“We are always looking for partnerships within the agriculture community, we strive to educate the next generation on the importance of agriculture and how their daily lives are directly impacted by the industry,” Hansen said.

Loess Hills Ag in the Classroom expands its outreach to teacher’s meetings, STEM events, career fairs, or any activity in which they can share agriculture-related information. Ag in the Classroom can provide resources, or a lesson for a particular topic and subject, including samples of corn, soybeans, and other agriculture products.

“We would be happy to introduce Ag in the Classroom, or provide information on a specific agriculture topic or issue in the classroom,” she said.

Hansen grew up on a farm north of Halbur, and her experience in agriculture started at a young age.

“My summers were filled with 4-H, county and state fairs, walking beans, and helping out on the family farm,” she said.

She graduated from Kuemper Catholic High School and earned a Bachelors Degree in Psychology and Human Services from Buena Vista.

Over the last decade, Hansen has held coordinator positions for non-profits, and had an in-home daycare program, where she designed and implemented play-based learning curriculum. She currently resides in Templeton with her husband and four boys.

