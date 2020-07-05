ELK HORN -- Merlyn J Molgaard turned 95 years old on Wednesday, April 29, and was honored with a special drive-by Happy Birthday parade!

With the help of local individuals and his relatives, they arranged a surprise parade that included approximately 40 vehicles including fire trucks, a tank, jeep, and Marne Elk Horn Telephone vehicles, to name a few.

Merlyn, the youngest of 11 children, is a WWII veteran and was in the Lost Battalion. He received the Purple Heart and Bronze Heart during his military time. He worked for many years for Marne Elk Horn Telephone Company and has always been very proud of his Danish heritage and his community.

He loves practicing his Danish with the many visitors that come to town and during his at home couch time he enjoys watching the Mill Cam. He was the Tivioli Fest parade grand marshal in 2019.

Shown here are some of the highlights of the parade.