Home / Home

Happy Graduates!

Mon, 05/24/2021 - 11:11am admin

    AVOCA -- AHSTW held graduation ceremonies Sunday, May 23 at the AHSTW gymnasium.
Here, the top 10 students in the AHSTW High School graduating class of 2021 gather for a photo before the graduation ceremony and include front L to R -- Kailey Jones, Claire Denning, Chloe Falkena, Ryan Kilmer and Chyann Bain.  Back L to R -- Michael Griffen, Julia Kock, Jay Patel, Tasha Datus and Morgan Holtz.
    At right, graduating senior Jonni Poore gets a hug after receiving her diploma during commencement.
    See the Harlan Newspapers Facebook® page for more photos!  (Photos by Molly Blanco)

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online

Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here