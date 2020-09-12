Harlan’s 4th and Main bridge shut down for winter
HARLAN – Motorists traveling in the vicinity of 4th and Main Sts. in northeast Harlan are being made aware that, for safety reasons, a wooden structure bridge near that location is being closed for the winter.
The Harlan City Council approved the closing last week through April 15.
Engineers with Kirkham, Michael and Associates recently inspected the bridge and rated it in poor condition. “The bridge should remain posted at 3 tons,” said Kirkham Michael’s Steven Reneker, in an inspection report to the city.
“We do not recommend crossing the bridge with snow plows or other trucks larger than a pick-up. The bridge should be scheduled for replacement.”
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95