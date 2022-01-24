Harlan’s Kelly withdraws from Iowa Senate race

HARLAN – Shortly after announcing his 2022 candidacy for Iowa Senate District 6 this month, Harlan’s Stephen P. Kelly says he’s now withdrawing his name from consideration and will be dismissing his lawsuit against Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

“I never intended, or understood that I would ever be running against Jason Schultz in the Iowa State Senate,” Kelly said Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“I’ve located very quality information that Sen. Schulz is a very quality senator. I am most certainly not here to place any harm upon my community; thus, I am solely here to help and make a better community.

“I do not like to step on anyone’s toes, so to speak. I enjoy keeping peace in my community.”

