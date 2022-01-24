Harlan’s Kelly withdraws from Iowa Senate race
HARLAN – Shortly after announcing his 2022 candidacy for Iowa Senate District 6 this month, Harlan’s Stephen P. Kelly says he’s now withdrawing his name from consideration and will be dismissing his lawsuit against Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
“I never intended, or understood that I would ever be running against Jason Schultz in the Iowa State Senate,” Kelly said Tuesday, Jan. 18.
“I’ve located very quality information that Sen. Schulz is a very quality senator. I am most certainly not here to place any harm upon my community; thus, I am solely here to help and make a better community.
“I do not like to step on anyone’s toes, so to speak. I enjoy keeping peace in my community.”
Full article in the Tribune.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95