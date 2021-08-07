Harlan’s Rosmann featured in film on farm behavioral health

HARLAN – A Harlan psychologist and farmer whose life’s work involves improving the behavioral health care of those in the agricultural business will be the featured speaker at a town hall for farmers Thursday, July 15 during the Shelby County Fair.

Michael R. Rosmann is being included in a 90 minute documentary on mental health for Twin Cities Public Television, and will speak at the fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-noon. A camera crew will record the interaction.

Corin Wilson, associate producer, said filmmakers are working with Rosmann and spreading the word regarding the public talk.

“This is an important topic that doesn’t get much attention,” Wilson said.

