Harlan, Arcadia artists exhibit at Brick Wall Gallery
HARLAN -- As part of the continuing “2 Artists 2 Weekends” series, The Brick Wall Gallery in Harlan will feature works from Iowa artists Kimberly Piro (Harlan), and Lee Shiney (Arcadia).
The exhibit began with an opening reception Thursday, Sept. 30 from 5-8 p.m.
The complete list of dates and times are:
• Thursday, Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 3, Noon-4 p.m. • • Thursday, Oct. 7, 5-8 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 10, Noon-4 p.m.
Brian Byrnes, owner of Brick Wall Gallery, describes the pairing of these two artists’ styles as “Great examples of imaginative and playful use of color, shape, line and composition.
“Their work is incredibly original and each piece is one-of-a-kind.”
The event is free and open to the public.
Full article in the NA.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95