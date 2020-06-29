Harlan area laborshed study to be conducted
HARLAN -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Harlan area.
This study will geographically define which communities contribute to Harlan’s workforce, regardless of political boundaries. This defined area is called a Laborshed area and is based upon commuting patterns.
The purpose of this Laborshed study is to measure the availability and characteristics of Harlan area workers. Laborshed studies are useful tools for economic development teams and existing or prospective employers to understand the local labor market, make informed expansion and site selection decisions, and maintain/recruit a high-quality workforce.
