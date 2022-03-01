Harlan City Council approves 5-year airport capital program

HARLAN – The Harlan City Council has approved a five-year airport capital improvement program (CIP), as required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. said it’s an annual filing that outlines projects on the radar for the Harlan Municipal Airport should funding become available from federal and/or state sources as well as locally.

“This is a statement of intent,” he said. “There’s no commitment here.

“Being a federally-obligated airport, this is required to be updated every year.”

