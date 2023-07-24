Harlan City Council hears presentation from County EMS Advisory Council

HARLAN — The Harlan City Council met Tuesday and heard a presentation regarding EMS as an essential service and an important vote for Shelby County citizens which will be coming up in the November election

Tim Plumb and Alex Londo from the EMS Advisory Council gave a presentation outlining how a new county-run ambulance service may operate due to the upcoming closure of Medivac, which is a privately run service. During their presentation, they answered frequently asked questions regarding the project. The budget for the service is roughly 1.4 million dollars. This service will allow 24/7 coverage for the county. Thirteen new personnel, including six paramedics and six EMTs will be hired to provide that coverage.

In other business, one motion approved the following with a roll call vote: minutes of the 07/05/23 Council meeting, claims list no. 1294 in the amount of $92,654.17, expenditure and revenue reports for June, HMU sewer and landfill reconciliation report for June, Shelby County sheriff statistical report for June, renewal application for Buman Family Enterprises, Inc., class C retail alcohol license and the new application for Dollar General Store #25409, class B retail alcohol licenses.

The council reviewed the Harlan entrance sign bids. They received two bids and decided not to consider one because it was received beyond the deadline and was not a complete bid. The Council approved making an award of contract to Prairie Rose Sign & Canopy. The signs will be completed within this fiscal year, and the contractor has the option to begin the project next spring. There will be two locations for the new signs, on the South and North entrances of Harlan. This was a big check mark as this project has been in the discussion phase for a long time.

During the city administrator report, Gene Gettys thanked the public for their patience on the road construction affecting Baldwin, Willow, Durant and 9th Street. The weather has caused some delays, but construction should wrap up soon. Gettys also acknowledged the community complaints regarding fireworks and informed the Council that the State regulates the time period for sales of fireworks and local jurisdictions are unable to change this.

Members of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry met for an annual meeting and reviewed successes from the previous fiscal year. They are looking forward to the upcoming year and feel it will be a good one.

Harlan Municipal Utilities gave an update on its water project. A ground breaking ceremony will be held July 20 in the South well field.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s gave an update letting the community know they have all of their positions filled and have given out several promotions.