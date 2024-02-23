Harlan City Council votes to increase lifeguard pay and raise pool admission prices

HARLAN — Following the recommendation of the Parks and Recreation Board, the Harlan City Council voted Tuesday to increase the starting pay of lifeguards and raise admission prices for the upcoming season at the Norman D. Stamp Aquatic Center.

Starting pay for lifeguards will now be $10 per hour, with the incentive program remaining in place. City Administrator Gene Gettys said this pay was comparable with other local swimming pools.

The council also voted to increase the prices of admission to the pool. Gettys said admission prices have not been changed since 2010. A family pass will now cost $195, a single pass will be $120, and daily admission will be $7. A sale on pool passes will take place throughout the month of April. There will also be a caregiver pass available this year. The cost is $60 each for grandparents or baby sitters aged 16 or older with a maximum of three passes per summer. This pass must be added to either a family or single pool pass. The Council also approved raising the swim lesson fee to $75.00 for one week of lessons. Each lesson will run an hour each day.

In other business, the council passed Resolution 2554 to amend the G.H. Christiansen Subdivision Declaration of Covenants to allow modular homes. The council set a public hearing for Tuesday, March 5 at 5:15 p.m. for the sale of nine city-owned lots in the Christiansen Subdivision to S & R Real Estate.

The council also set a hearing date of April 2 at 5 p.m. for the consolidated general fund tax levy for the city’s 2024-2025 budget.