Harlan Comm. Theatre to present Beauty and the Beast

HARLAN – Auditions for the Harlan Community Theatre’s summer production of Beauty and the Beast will be held Monday-Tuesday, May 3-4 at 6:30 p.m. at Harlan Community High School.

The musical marks the return of the Harlan Community Theatre following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be guest directed by Benjamin Shauer, the Boyer Valley High School Drama Director and Instrumental and Vocal Music Teacher, and produced by Harlan Community High School Drama Director and English Teacher Kayla Weis. Music Directors will be Landon Stalzer and Sam Schmitz.

Auditionees will sing a portion of “Be Our Guest” and do some readings from the script. Audition materials can be found online at facebook.com/HarlanCommunityTheatre.

Callbacks for larger roles will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Rehearsals will be three evenings a week starting on May 10, and production dates will be July 16-18 and July 22-24.

Those wishing to audition can come either day. Callbacks will be Thursday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The re-emergence of the Harlan Community Theatre has been a huge success with many individuals from the community becoming involved, said Weis. Hopes are that this production of Beauty and the Beast will appeal to many of those who have been involved in the past as well as newcomers.

The classic Disney® story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self.

But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

This “tale as old as time” is filled with spectacular costume and set opportunities or, even more simply staged, Beauty and the Beast offers a great opportunity to bring the entire community together for family theatre at its best.