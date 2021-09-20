Harlan Community facilities needs revisited

By Bob Bjoin, Editor

HARLAN – Three years following a failed $28 million bond issue attempt, the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education has again begun conversations regarding future district facilities needs.

Patrick Davis from Denovo Construction Solutions, West Des Moines, pitched the board Monday, Sept. 13 on his company and what it could provide in services should the district move forward with additional facilities planning efforts.

No commitments were made.

Further facilities decision-making likely will be turned over to a board that will see at least two newcomers as board president Amy Rueschenberg and vice-president Jessica Anderson have opted not to seek re-election. (see accompanying article)

In addition, there are challengers to board seats currently held by Seth Piro (District 3) and Al Hazelton (District 1). District 6 representative Joe Herzberg is unopposed; and the board will return Joni Larsen (District 5) and Monte Schechinger (District 7).

Davis told the board last week that Denovo is a different sort of firm that can oversee a project from start to finish. Considering the district already has facilities assessments from 2018, and has been proactive the past three years in addressing some needs with available dollars, putting together a master plan would be quick and less costly.

“We’re here to be a team player for the future,” said Davis. “What we can do to help figure out where you’ve been, where you are, and start painting that picture for what the future of Harlan facilities will look like.

“How that can improve the learning environments of students here.”

Denovo is a facility partner, he explained, working with the board and community over many years. It would provide facilities assessments, master planning, program management, project delivery and commissioning.

