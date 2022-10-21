Elizabeth A. ElliottCiro Ibarra Reyes sang solo on “City Called Heaven” for the concert choir. Elizabeth A. ElliottChoir director Daniel Novotney. Elizabeth A. ElliottSeventh and eighth grade choir Harlan Community Fall Concert Tuesday Fri, 10/21/2022 - 11:10am admin By: Elizabeth A. ElliottHARLAN — Songs rang out at the Harlan Community School District fall concert on Tuesday. Seventh and eighth-grade choir, bass choir, treble choir, concert choir and all state audition students performed various works. Section: News