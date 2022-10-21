Home / Home

Harlan Community Fall Concert Tuesday

Fri, 10/21/2022 - 11:10am admin
By: 
Elizabeth A. Elliott

HARLAN —  Songs rang out at the Harlan Community School District fall concert on Tuesday. Seventh and eighth-grade choir, bass choir, treble choir, concert choir and all state audition students performed various works.

 
 

 

