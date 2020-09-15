HARLAN COMMUNITY FLAG FOOTBALL POSTPONEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT
Tue, 09/15/2020
Due to unforeseen circumstances and with health & safety in mind, a collective decision to postpone flag football has been made.
The Coaching Staff is looking at options to host flag football this spring, and we will communicate that out as more details are available. The coaches and high school players are looking forward to the opportunity to give the 3rd-6th grade students the full football experience they deserve as soon as that is possible!
Thank you for your understanding.
