Harlan Community High School students qualify for Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference in Chicago

HARLAN — Students from Harlan Community High School’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter have qualified to attend the 2024 BPA National Leadership Conference in Chicago May 10-14.

Those attending the National Conference advanced from the State Leadership Competition held in Des Moines February 18 - 20.

Chad Swanson and Mark Kohorst sponsor the Harlan Community BPA. Swanson, who is in his 28th year of sponsoring the Harlan Community group said, “The results of the state competition really highlight the high quality of students we have and the strong curriculum we offer at Harlan Community.”

HCHS took 57 students— the most ever, to the state event, including more freshmen. Swanson said they all performed very well at state, especially in accounting and finance events. The state contest consisted of over 750 students competing in more than 50 Workplace Skills Assessment Program events.

“A highlight of the competition was Harlan Community students taking the top five spots in the Fundamental Spreadsheet competition,” Swanson said.

HCHS State Competition place, winners include:

Admin. Support Research Project: first place, Erna Kantarevic; Advanced Accounting: first place, Lauren Gaul, second place, Jason Croghan, fourth place, Reese Koch, fifth place, Hayden Soma, sixth place, Kai Finken, eighth place, Daniel Perez, tenth place, Adrian Irlbeck; Advanced Spreadsheet Analysis: sixth place, Colton Hagle, eighth place, Jason Croghan; Banking & Finance: sixth place, Erna Kantarevic, eighth place, Kori Smith; Digital Marketing: third place, Elias Sorensen, seventh place, Kori Smith, eighth place, Carly Torneten; Entrepreneurship: second place, Ari Daniels; Financial Math: fourth place, Benjamin Schmitz, ninth place, Lauren Gaul; Fundamental Accounting: first place, Emercyn Reischl, second place, Harrison Kjergaard, third place, Ellerie Nelson, fourth place, Lejla Kantarevic, seventh place, Ben Leinen, ninth place, Kate Koesters; Fundamental Spreadsheet Apps: first place, Suzy Kenkel, second place, Jada Morenz, third place, Adrian Irlbeck, fourth place, Mitchell Vo, fifth place, Kobe Klaassen, eighth place, Anthony Fields, ninth place, Carly Torneten; Fundamental Word Processing: third place, Dana Schaben, sixth place, Carly Torneten, tenth place, Jada Morenz; Interview Skills, fourth place, Erna Kantarevic; Global Marketing Team: fourth place, Taylor Bieker, Lauren Gaul, Emercyn Reischl, Lily Schechinger; Payroll Accounting: first place, Ben Leinen, fifth place, Dana Schaben, sixth place, Emercyn Reischl, ninth place, Harrison Kjergaard, tenth place, Jason Croghan; Small Business Management Team: fifth place, Lejla Kantarevic, Carly Torneten and Personal Financial Management: seventh place, Abby Broeckelman, eighth place, Reese Koch.

Those advancing to the National Leadership Conference include Lauren Gaul; Jason Croghan; Reese Koch; Hayden Soma; Elias Sorensen; Ari Daniels; Benjamin Schmitz; Emercyn Reischl; Harrison Kjergaard; Ellerie Nelson; Lejla Kantarevic; Suzy Kenkel; Jada Morenz; Adrian Irlbeck; Mitchell Vo; Kobe Klaassen; Ben Leinen; and Dana Schaben, who qualified in two events.

BPA is a national, co-curricular, career/technical organization for students in middle school, high school, and college business and technology programs. The National Conference will bring together an estimated six thousand delegates from across the country to vie for top honors in business and information technology skills competitions, attend leadership and professional development workshops, receive awards for community service activities and elect BPA’s 2024–25 national student leadership team.

While in Chicago, participants will also have opportunities to network with other BPA members and business leaders, visit famous Chicago attractions and participate in community service activities.

The conference’s opening session on May 10 and awards ceremonies on May 14 will be streamed live online at www.thinkcybis.com/bpa-live/