HARLAN -- The Harlan Community is ready to celebrate homecoming this week, under the theme Travel/Around the World – Victory Awaits.

There’s plenty of excitement in the air as the Harlan Community Cyclone football team readies to meet Saydel in a Friday night match-up, hoping to get another win after starting its season 4-0 with wins over Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Grinnell, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Glenwood.

Students, teachers, parents, business people and school boosters kicked off activities on Monday, and plan a week of spirit and excitement culminating with the 7:30 p.m. Friday night game against Saydel.

The crowning of the 2021 Harlan Community Homecoming King and Queen will be one of the featured attractions of homecoming week.

HCHS students and supporters can head to the coronation ceremony Friday, Sept. 24 beginning at 1:10 p.m. in the HCHS auditorium.

