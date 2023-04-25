Harlan Community Jazz wraps up season with Jazz Dance

HARLAN — Harlan Community School held its annual Jazz Dance Sunday at Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium. The jazz bands, under the direction of Tom Cronin, Matt Polson and Bill Kearney, performed for friends and family during the event.

In addition to performing songs, it was an opportunity for the groups to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about their performances this year.

Harlan Community Jazz performed this year at the Simpson Jazz Festival, Jazz Combo Combination, Liberty Jazz Festival, the Dick Bauman Jazz Festival, Bluffs Jazz Festival, and the Iowa Jazz Championships.

Kearney shared about the Jazz Experience’s success at Iowa Jazz Championships in April with a second-place finish and awards for Seth Anderson on trombone, Eric Torneten on trumpet and Ian Kearney on drumset with Outstanding Performance Awards. Ian Kearney also won Outstanding Performer for Class 3A. Jazz Experience performed a medley of 16 songs during the event Sunday afternoon.

Two Jazz Experience performers were recognized with awards Sunday. The Woody Herman Jazz Award was given to Seth Anderson. The Woody Herman Jazz Award was created in 1988 shortly after Herman’s death to honor outstanding jazz students. It is offered in high schools as a runner-up for the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award which was presented to Eric Torneten this year.

Cronin encouraged families to keep talking with their children about music.