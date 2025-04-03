Harlan Community Library’s Little Free Pantry provides additional food resource to community

by Renée Brich, Managing Editor

HARLAN — “Take what you need. Leave what you can.”

It’s the simple concept behind Harlan Community Library’s Little Free Pantry, but library staff members hope it makes a big difference for those struggling with food insecurity.

“Groceries are expensive. Families are struggling. We wanted to create something that would support our neighborhood, our patrons, and the Harlan community,” said Emily Kurth-Christensen, Youth Services Librarian at the Harlan Community Library.

Anyone in need is welcome to access the pantry. “Having the pantry in this location will hopefully serve many who either live or come downtown,” Kurth-Christensen said.

With approximately 11 percent of Iowa’s population facing hunger, there is a definite need. The library hopes others all around Harlan will join in creating Little Free Pantries.The library pantry supports the work of the WCCA Shelby County Food Pantry, and to provide an additional resource for food.

The Little Free Pantry, located in the entryway of the library at 718 Court St., Harlan will be open during library hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Thursday from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; and Saturdays form 9 a.m. - noon. The pantry depends on donations, so available food is reliant on what donations have been received.

For those wanting to donate food items, the library requests to please bring them inside the library, and not put them in the library’s drop box. The items need to be unopened, non-perishable food only and no expired items. Suggested donation items arecanned fruits and vegetables, cereal, pasta, rice, peanut butter, soup, and tuna.

Anyone wishing to make monetary donations to support the pantry are asked to come into the library’s circulation desk to designate funds.

