Harlan Community Library accredited from State Library of Iowa

Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:00am admin

    HARLAN -- The State Library of Iowa has announced that the Harlan Community Library has met the conditions for state accreditation as outlined in “In Service to Iowa: Public Library Standards Sixth Edition.”
    Achieving accreditation requires a significant, ongoing local commitment to high quality library services. The Harlan Community Library has been recognized for its efforts in all areas of library operations including governance and funding, staffing, library collection, services, public relations, access, and facilities.

