Harlan Community Library hosts summer program, ‘Find Your Voice’

HARLAN — Adults and kids can find their voice by participating in the summer programs offered by the Harlan Community Library.

The library wants to encourage ongoing reading and learning during the summer months with free enrichment activities and events. With events for adults and kids, everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate.

“What excites me as the library director is that we’re helping families find a way to keep their kids reading throughout the summer and weaving in that fun component,” library director Amanda Brewer said.

The library’s kickoff event for the summer is on May 31 at 10 a.m., with comedian and puppeteer, Brent Allan, hosting a show with a picnic to follow at 11 a.m.

“In the summertime, kids are not attending school, so we try to offer programming that encourages literacy and learning in the summer but is also fun,” youth services librarian Emily Kurth-Christenson said.

The library is trying something new this year with a summer game board similar to a bingo card. Attending a summer program, reading, coloring, writing and checking out a puzzle all count towards marking off a circle on the board. Everyone who finishes their board will receive a prize. Two boards are available, K-4th reading level and 5th grade and up reading level.

The library also invites the community to participate in the ColorLOVE project as part of the summer program, where one can pick up a coloring page, color it, and return it to the library. The finished artwork will be taken to a long term care resident in the Harlan area.

Every Wednesday, there will be a new outdoor adventure at various parks in the area at 10 a.m.

On June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Mobile Wellness Unit will be in North Park, and kids can get a free screening for hearing, vision and oral health. This event is part of the outdoor adventures in the park.

“We’re really excited about that event because that’s something that we haven’t done before,” Kurth-Christenson said.

There will also be teen events, such as an anime and manga campus on July 7 from 1-4:30. Other teen events include a writing and illustrating workshop on July 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“It all ties into our theme, find your voice this summer, which is about kids expressing themselves and finding out who they are and what they care about,” Kurth-Christenson said.