Harlan Community Library will limit digital lending

AREA— Starting July 1, 2023, Digital Lending services (Libby and Hoopla), through the Harlan Community Library will only be available to residents of Harlan, Rural Shelby County, and residents of contracting cities.

Contracting cities include Defiance, Earling, Panama, Portsmouth, Kirkman, Shelby, Tennant and Westphalia.

This change in the Library’s Circulation Policy is necessary to meet the requirements of the State Library’s contract for digital lending through the Bridges (Libby) program. The State Library sets these lending limitations to help libraries secure funding from cities and counties. The Harlan Community Library does not receive funding from cities and counties for residents not included the above service areas.

The Harlan Community Library does participate in the State’s Open Access. The program allows residents of other cities and counties to receive a library card and use the resources located in the library, but the Open Access program does not extend to digital lending.

Patrons that reside outside of the Harlan Community Library’s service area are still able to check out library materials from the Harlan Community Library, just not digital materials.

Residents seeking digital lending, outside of the service area, are encouraged to reach out to their local library or city clerk to verify which library receives their tax dollars for library services.

Residents with questions about the Harlan Community Library’s circulation policy changes are encouraged to reach out to the Library Director at 712-755-5934