Harlan Community School District reports strong graduation and low dropout rates

HARLAN — The Iowa Department of Education publicly released the graduation and dropout rates for the graduating class of 2024 Monday, March 31. Harlan Community School District (HCSD) continues to demonstrate strong academic performance, with graduation rates exceeding state averages and dropout rates remaining low.

The four-year cohort graduation rate for Harlan’s Class of 2024 stands at an impressive 95.54%. This calculation includes students who began as first-time 9th graders in the fall of 2020 and successfully earned a high school diploma within four years. Additionally, the five-year cohort graduation rate for the Class of 2023 was recorded at 96.26%, indicating that HCSD is effectively supporting students in reaching their academic goals even beyond the traditional four-year period.

State data show 88.3% of students in Iowa’s Class of 2024 graduated within four years, increasing 0.8 percentage points from 87.5% for the Class of 2023 and matching the rate of the Class of 2019. A total of 34,158 Iowa students earned their high school diplomas in the Class of 2024.

The Iowa Department of Education calculates the four-year cohort graduation rate by dividing the number of students who graduate within four years by the total number of first-time 9th graders in the cohort, adjusting for student transfers. Similarly, the five-year graduation rate extends this measurement to students who complete their high school education within five years.

The dropout rates for HCSD further underscore the district’s commitment to student success. For the 2023-24 school year, the grade 7-12 dropout rate was recorded at 0.57%, while the grade 9-12 dropout rate stood at 0.84%. These figures reflect a strong network of support services that keep students engaged and on track to graduate.

“These numbers are a testament to the dedication of our students, teachers, and families,” said Jenny Barnett, Superintendent of Harlan Community School District. “We are committed to providing a high-quality education that ensures every student has the support they need to succeed.”

As HCSD continues to prioritize student achievement, the district remains focused on maintaining high graduation rates and minimizing dropout rates through a culture of excellence, shared leadership, and community engagement.

For more information, visit the Iowa Department of Education’s website or contact Harlan Community School District’s administration office.