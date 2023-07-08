Harlan Community School District will welcome students back August 23

Staff Reports

HARLAN — Harlan Community School students will head back to class Wednesday, August 23. The district has released the following information for the upcoming school year.

Registration

All Preschool - 12th grade registration will be completed by mail. Materials may be returned by mail or placed in drop boxes located outside the student’s principal’s office. Supply lists are located on the district website. If the registration packet has not been received, please contact the building secretary.

Technology/ registration payment may be submitted through EZSchoolPay.com, mailed or dropped off at any of our locations. We request that completed forms and fees be returned, by mail or on-line payment, by Friday, August 11th.

Elementary (Preschool-5)

Kindergarten through 5th Grade will start on August 23rd, 2023. On Wednesday August 23rd and Thursday August 24th there will be a two hour early dismissal. Preschool starts on August 28, 2023. A back to school night will be held August 22nd from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. at both the

Primary and Intermediate buildings. All parents and students to attend. The technology / registration fee is $45 for the year. A full or partial fee waiver is available if the student’s parents meet the financial eligibility criteria. An activity ticket may be purchased for $50. Pre-K and Kindergarten students must bring birth certificates, immunization cards and physical exam forms to registration.

Middle School (Grades 6-8)

A come and go open house for students and their parents will be held on Monday, August 21st from 4 -5:30 p.m. Students can tour the building with their parents, find their locker and try their locker combination! The electronic instruction fee is $50 for the year. A full or partial fee waiver is available if the student’s parents meet the financial eligibility criteria. An activity ticket may be purchased for $50.

High School (Grades 9-12)

New Student and 9th grade orientation will be August 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. Parents/Guardians and students will be welcomed by Mrs. Ring, students will receive a tour, and all will learn about

Harlan Community High School. Electronic instruction fee for the year is $55. A full or partial fee waiver is available if the student’s parents meet the financial eligibility criteria. An activity ticket may be purchased for $50 for the year.

School Lunch & Breakfasts Prices

Families can qualify for free and/or reduced meals by visiting our website and filling out the application. In addition to free and reduced meals, qualifying students would receive free and reduced book fees, drivers ed fees and more. Students who would like ala carte, must have a positive balance in their lunch account. To add money to your students lunch account please visit ezschoolpay.com.

Cost breakdown for meals are as follows:

Breakfast is offered daily at 7:30 a.m., 30 minutes prior to the bell. Breakfast helps children pay attention, perform problem-solving tasks, and improves memory. Pricing— All components are given, Milk as well. Pre-K - 12 first meal (breakfast) price is $1.55, reduced is 30¢.

Lunch prices are $3.10 for grades pre-K - 5, 40¢ reduced; $3.25 for grades 6th-12th, 40¢ reduced; and $4.85 for adults.

Starting and Dismissal Times

Elementary School - 8 a.m.- 3:05 p.m.

Middle School - 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

High School - 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

1:1 Computing

Laptop checkout dates for students in grades 6 through 12 will be Wednesday, August 9th and Thursday, August 10th from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Mobile Computing Responsibilities agreement is available online (http://www.harlan.k12.ia.us) for those who want to review the document. Again this school

year, students in grades 6-12 will be allowed to carry their laptop device in their own backpack.

Parents/Guardians will need to be present to sign the laptop checkout form. Students do not need to be present for a parent or guardian to pick up a laptop. If you cannot pick up your student’s laptops during this time please contact Jeremy Poore at jpoore@hcsdcyclones.com for other arrangements.

Asbestos Information:

The Harlan Community School District has been inspected under the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act of 1986 (AHERA). All materials suspected of containing asbestos were located and tested. We have implemented an asbestos management plan - a copy of the plan is available for inspection in the schools’ administrative offices. Address any inquiries to the Director of Operations, 712-755-2152 Child Abuse Investigations:

Allegations of abuse of students by school district employees (paid or volunteer) should be directed to the building administrator or superintendent.

Nondiscrimination Policy

The Harlan Community School District offers career and technical programs in the following areas of study: Agriculture, Business, Family and Consumer Sciences, Health Science, Auto/Diesel Mechanics, and Industrial Technology.

It is the policy of the Harlan Community School District not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, religion, creed, age (for employment), marital status (for programs), sexual orientation, gender identity and socioeconomic status (for programs) in its educational programs and its employment practices. There is a grievance procedure for processing complaints of discrimination. If you have questions or a grievance related to this policy please contact Bill Mueller, 2108 Durant Street, Harlan, IA 51537, 712-755-3196, bmueller@hcsdcyclones.com.

Transportation

Students living two or more miles from the Harlan Community School District Primary, Intermediate, and Middle Schools are eligible for district transportation. Students living three or

more miles from the Harlan Community High School (grades 9-12) are eligible for district transportation. Questions regarding transportation can be directed to Jared Klein at 712-755-5070.

District Coordinators:

504 Coordinator - Steve Sauvain, Director of Education

Level I Investigator - Jeff Moser, Elementary School Principal

Alt. Level I Investigator - Steve Sauvain, Director of Education

Special Education Director - Jenny Barnett, Superintendent

English as a Second Language (ESL) - Steve Sauvain, Director of Education

Equity/Affirmative Action Coordinator - Bill Mueller, Middle School Principal

TAG Coordinator - Steve Sauvain, Director of Education

Homeless Coordinator - Steve Sauvain, Director of Education

Join the Team:

The Harlan Community School District has the following openings for the 2023-24 school year: Nutrition Services Supervisor; Special Education Teacher Associates; Cooks - flexible hours and days; Various Coaching Opportunities; Transportation Drivers.Apply online at harlan.k12.ia.us or call Catherine Hubbard at 712-755-2152.