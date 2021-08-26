Harlan Community Theatre looks to expand, selects 2022 production
HARLAN – Regional theatre enthusiasts are going to be thrilled at the proposed musical selection for next summer’s Harlan Community Theatre, but they’ll have to remain in suspense until an official announcement is made later this year.
A planning meeting of the group was held Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Harlan Community High School Library, where approximately 30 group members made the selection for 2022.
It just can’t be released yet.
“We can’t officially announce this until we obtain the production rights,” said Kayla Weis who has been instrumental in the development of the regional theatre group the past few years as director and producer. “Stay tuned!”
Full article in the NA.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95