Harlan Community Theatre looks to expand, selects 2022 production

HARLAN – Regional theatre enthusiasts are going to be thrilled at the proposed musical selection for next summer’s Harlan Community Theatre, but they’ll have to remain in suspense until an official announcement is made later this year.

A planning meeting of the group was held Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Harlan Community High School Library, where approximately 30 group members made the selection for 2022.

It just can’t be released yet.

“We can’t officially announce this until we obtain the production rights,” said Kayla Weis who has been instrumental in the development of the regional theatre group the past few years as director and producer. “Stay tuned!”

