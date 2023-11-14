Harlan Community Theatre presents “Lend Me a Tenor”

HARLAN — Tickets are available now for the Harlan Community Theatre’s production of “Lend Me a Tenor”, a comedy by Ken Ludwig. Performances will be at the Therkildsen Center, 706 Victoria St., Harlan on Friday, November 17, Saturday, November 18, and Monday, November 20 at 7 p.m. and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 19.

The show is set in a hotel suite in 1934. Mr. Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, and his assistant Max, anxiously await the arrival of Tito Merelli, a famous Italian opera tenor. Nothing seems to go according to plan and through a series of mishaps, twists and turns the night quickly becomes one spectacular comedic mess.

“This show will leave you teary eyed with laughter!”, Co-Director Grace Pahnisch said. This is Panisch’s second stint co-directing for the Harlan Community Theatre, following the production of “Little Women” last summer. She said the audience can expect twists and surprises, all funnier than the last.

Panisch said she is unable to pick a favorite part of the show. “Every scene has so much life and hilarious aspects. It’s been a complete joy to be a part of,” she said.

“It’s been fun to work with a new set of actors and the talent they bring is unbelievable,” Panisch said. “I’m very proud of this show and I’m so excited to see them shine on stage!”

The show is rated PG-13 for suggestive content and language. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/78082 or at Milk & Honey.

