Harlan Community Theatre will hold open call auditions for ‘Boeing Boeing’

HARLAN — The Harlan Community Theatre will hold open auditions for Boeing Boeing, a mid-season production planned for early February 2023.

Producer Megan Sorensen said, “This is the first time we have done a mid-season play (no music!) and the first time we’ve taken the show on the road.”

There are two shows planned for the Therkildsen Center in Harlan; one performance will take place at the German Hausebarn in Manning; and one at the 4 County Building, Dunlap.

Performance dates have not been released, but Sorensen said, “We plan to partner with local restaurants to create an early ‘Valentine’s Date Night Out’.”

