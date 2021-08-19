Harlan council sets Nov. 2 for HMU telecom sale vote

HARLAN – Harlan voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2 to cast ballots on their thoughts for the future of the Harlan Municipal Utilities Communications Utility.

The Harlan City Council this week passed a resolution calling for the special city election for authorization to discontinue and dispose of the municipal communications utility by sale.

Harlan citizens will be asked “Should the Board of Trustees of Harlan Municipal Utilities, City of Harlan, in the County of Shelby, State of Iowa, be authorized to discontinue and dispose of the municipally-owned communications utility by sale?”

To pass the issue needs a 50 percent plus one vote approval.

City council action comes five days after a reluctant HMU Board of Trustees approved a resolution taking initial action regarding the potential discontinuance and disposal by sale of the HMU Communications Utility.

Steve Nadel, Ahlers & Cooney, P.C., legal counsel for HMU, briefed the Harlan City Council Tuesday, Aug. 17 on the process and how HMU and the city found itself in this position.

