Harlan FFA Places third at Southwest Iowa FFA District Soil Judging Contest; Silver Rating at State

HARLAN -- Five students from the Harlan FFA Chapter competed in the Southwest Iowa District FFA Soil Judging Competition on Monday, September 27. The competition was held at the Iowa State University Armstrong Research Farm near Lewis, Iowa. The district team consisting of Marissa Schmidt, Joseph Bragg, Emily Schechinger, and Teya Frohlich placed 3rd out of 29 teams, qualifying them for the Iowa State FFA Soil Judging Competition. Individually Schmidt placed 8th, Schechinger placed 9th, Bragg placed 10th and Frohlich placed 22nd out of over 170 individuals. Jorgen Sorensen competed as an individual in the contest. He served as the alternate for the team in case one of the members was unable to compete.

Above, the Harlan FFA Soil Judging Team (left to right)- Jorgen Sorensen, Joseph Bragg, Emily Schechinger, Teya Frohlich, and Marissa Schmidt.

Full article in the Tribune.