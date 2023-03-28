Harlan FFA present awards at annual banquet

HARLAN — The Harlan FFA Chapter Banquet was held March 16. The evening consisted of a catered meal by Main Street Market, an awards ceremony and entertainment provided by Mentalist and Illusionist Brian Imbus. The evening was enjoyed by 290 members, parents and guests in attendance.

Harlan FFA 4-year senior members were recognized for their combined efforts over their years of FFA involvement. Alex Bladt, Kody Bruck, Paola Gonzalez, Stephen Leinen, Ryleigh Obrecht, Stephanie Scheuring, Aiden Schleimer, Caleb Smith, and Cameron Springman were awarded an FFA graduation cord to wear at graduation commencement.

The Star Discovery Award was presented to Ashley Tunender. This award is given to a middle school member who demonstrates an early interest in agricultural education and FFA. Emphasis is given to those who take initiative to further their future in agricultural education.

The Star Greenhand Award is presented to a first-year high school FFA member who shows the most success and improvement in leadership, scholarship and a Supervised Agricultural Experience project of high quality. Levi Schechinger was awarded the Star Greenhand Award for his efforts.

Fruit sales awards were presented to the top fruit salespersons from 2022 as followed: 5th place- Landen Havens selling 96 items, 4th place- Avery Manz selling 115 items, 3rd place- Stephanie Scheuring selling 138 items, 2nd place- Grant Petersen selling 161 items, 1st place- Lilly Bissen selling 206 items. Fruit sale awards are presented in the form of plaques and various scholarship award amounts.

Stephen Leinen was awarded the Chapter Scholar Award which is presented to a member that exhibits true scholastic abilities within the agriculture program, as well as other classes. The chapter scholar award winner is presented with a plaque and pin for their efforts.

Stephanie Scheuring was presented the Chapter Leadership Award for demonstrating the ability to lead other chapter members efficiently. A plaque and special FFA pin are presented to the person that best exemplifies true leadership.

The Star Chapter Agricultural Placement Award is given to a member who excels in an employment with an agricultural based business. Cameron Springman was awarded for her employment as an electrical apprentice at Bomgaars.

The Harlan FFA Chapter Scholarship in the amount of $500 is presented to a chapter member who meets the following requirements: be a member of the Harlan FFA Chapter for at least 3 years, maintain a Supervised Agricultural Experience project each year they were in FFA, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher in high school. The student should also plan on attending a 2-year community college/trade school program or a 4 year university, preferably in an agriculturally related field. Stephanie Scheuring was chosen as the recipient by the scholarship committee.

