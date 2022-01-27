Harlan finalist for Healthy Hometown Initiative honors
HARLAN – Harlan has been announced as one of 10 finalists for the Healthy Hometown Award as part of the 2022 Healthiest State Initiative honors.
Individuals, communities, K-12 school, early care providers, out-of-school programs, health care providers and workplaces will be recognized for their efforts to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of Iowans in an online ceremony next month.
“This year’s finalists have gone above and beyond to help create healthier environments where Iowans live, learn, work and play,” said Jami Haberl, Healthiest State Initiative executive director.
Full article in the NA.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95