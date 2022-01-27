Harlan finalist for Healthy Hometown Initiative honors

HARLAN – Harlan has been announced as one of 10 finalists for the Healthy Hometown Award as part of the 2022 Healthiest State Initiative honors.

Individuals, communities, K-12 school, early care providers, out-of-school programs, health care providers and workplaces will be recognized for their efforts to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of Iowans in an online ceremony next month.

“This year’s finalists have gone above and beyond to help create healthier environments where Iowans live, learn, work and play,” said Jami Haberl, Healthiest State Initiative executive director.

Full article in the NA.