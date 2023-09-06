Harlan Fire Department changes residency requirement for members

HARLAN — After a steady decline in volunteers, the residency requirement for members of the Harlan Fire Department was changed during the Tuesday, June 6 city council meeting.

The council approved changes to Article VIII, Section 2 of the Constitution of the Harlan Fire Department.Chief Roger Bissen said the department has always had stipulations on residency.

Originally, members had to live within Harlan City limits. It was changed to two miles, then five miles, outside the city limits over the years.

Tuesday, the council approved to waiving the residency requirement.

Bissen said “The change in the Constitution will expand our capabilities for recruiting firefighters. Removing the residency requirement allows us to recruit firefighters that may work in Harlan, but do not live here.”

Currently, there are 25 members on the Harlan Fire Department. Bissen said they are always recruiting, and anyone interested in joining the Harlan Fire Department may contact Fire Chief Roger Bissen at 712-755-5354, or any member of the department.

In other business,the council approved the first reading of Ordinance 2023-02, pertaining to the adoption of construction and maintenance codes.

They also reviewed and approved the Joint Participation Agreement between SWIPCO and the city for SWITA services.

The city is now taking competitive bids for welcome signs