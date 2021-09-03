Harlan Firefighters prepare for ice rescues
HARLAN -- Members of the Harlan Fire Department last week trained on ice rescues at Little George Lake in south Harlan.
Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen said this type of training is key to prepare firefighters when they respond to an emergency related to recreational activities involving frozen lakes and ponds such as ice fishing.
“We are equipped with ice suits that are also considered a flotation suit,” said Bissen. “We can stay in ice water like you see for several hours to perform this type of rescue.”
