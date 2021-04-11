Harlan incumbents re-elected; city, school hopefuls also decided
COUNTY – Incumbents and write-in candidates were elected to mayor and council positions in Tuesday’s election, including Mayor Mike Kolbe in Harlan as well as Councilpersons Sharon Kroger, Jeanna Rudolph and Jay Christensen.
Write-in votes will be tallied for some communities in Shelby County and be announced after press time.
Watch the Harlan Newspapers’ web page at www.harlanonline.com and Twitter for updated write-in votes.
Among the races were a few that saw contests.
In addition, a number of school candidates at IKM-Manning, AHSTW and Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton also were elected to their board seats Tuesday.
See the NA for full results!
