Harlan incumbents re-elected; city, school hopefuls also decided

Thu, 11/04/2021 - 9:50am admin
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    COUNTY – Incumbents and write-in candidates were elected to mayor and council positions in Tuesday’s election, including Mayor Mike Kolbe in Harlan as well as Councilpersons Sharon Kroger, Jeanna Rudolph and Jay Christensen.
    Write-in votes will be tallied for some communities in Shelby County and be announced after press time.  
    Watch the Harlan Newspapers’ web page at www.harlanonline.com and Twitter for updated write-in votes.
    Among the races were a few that saw contests.
    In addition, a number of school candidates at IKM-Manning, AHSTW and Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton also were elected to their board seats Tuesday.

