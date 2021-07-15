Harlan Library Hosts Creative Writing Workshop

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Library will host a free creative writing camp for teens Tuesday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 28 from noon to 3 p.m. at the library.

The writing workshop is based on the theme “dream writing” and participants will “use material from both night dreams and daydreams to create poems, stories, comics and plays.”

The program is for teens ages 13 through 18. The participants will keep dream journals to recall their dreams, read published works about dreams and discuss one another’s work.

Full article in the NA!