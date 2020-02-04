Harlan Library no longer offers books curb-side

HARLAN -- The Harlan Library announces it will no longer be offering curb-side service as of Tuesday, March 31.

It has been recommended by Public Health, that now is the time for the library to stop this service.

“For the safety of everyone in our community, we encourage you to please stay home unless it is essential for you to leave your home and if you must go out, please use social distancing guidelines,” said Library Director Amanda Brewer.