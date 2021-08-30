Harlan lifts Tier 1 Water Warning

HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities is lifting its Tier 1 Water Warning effective Wednesday, Sept. 1, meaning conservation efforts are no longer mandatory but are still being recommended.

With summer coming to a close, cooler weather on the horizon, and some timely rains during the last month, HMU officials said a return to normal operations is warranted.

“We got through the summer in pretty good shape,” said HMU Chief Executive Officer Ken Weber, and HMU is able to maintain its pumping capacity.

“We would like to say ‘thank you’ to those who are conserving,” officials said in a statement. “It is greatly appreciated and we are pumping at a manageable level.”

