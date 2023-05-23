Harlan local helps build hammock site in Manteno Park

AREA —Manteno Park near Earling is now home to a brand new hammock site thanks to future Eagle Scout Veronica Buman.

As part of her work toward becoming an Eagle Scout, Buman focused her project on creating a hammock site in a typically underutilized section of the park. This campsite was underused due to its slope. Buman hopes this project will bring more visitors to Shelby County

There are seven posts with eye bolts so people can easily attach their hammocks. The finished campsite can hold up to 16 hammocks.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the new site Sunday, May 21. Buman was joined by friends and family for the ceremony, where everyone was decked out in Hawaiian shirts, flower crowns and leis.

Once the hammock site is approved by the Shelby County conservation board, it will be open to the public during camp hours unless previously reserved by another camper.

To finish her journey toward becoming an Eagle Scout, she will go through a board of review. She will submit work she has done with her chosen project, and then will sit through the board of review where she will be asked about her scouting career.

Buman is on track to achieve her Eagle Scout rank in September. She would be the first female Eagle Scout in the district to earn the rank.

Buman has been involved with Girl Scouts since she was in kindergarten. After girls were allowed into Boy Scouts in 2019, she has been involved with them as well.

Buman was awarded the Gold Award for Girl Scouts, which is only earned by 4.5% of Girl Scouts. Buman was one of seven Iowans to earn it this year. She went to a ceremony in Des Moines where she was awarded that honor.

“I’m pretty honored that I am going to be getting my Eagle Scout rank as well, and also showing up my brother,” Buman said.

Buman plans to attend Stephen’s College in Columbia, Missouri following her graduation from Harlan Community High School. She will study equine studies. Equine studies focus on the horse, horsemanship and other related subjects.

“I never would have found out that I wanted to work with horses if I wasn’t in Boy Scouts,” Buman said. “It’s just a huge eye-opener for kids to be in Scouts.”