Harlan looks at geese mitigation strategies
HARLAN – Citizen complaints about the number of Canadian Geese in two Harlan parks, specifically Pioneer Park and more recently Little George Park, have prompted the City of Harlan to look at mitigation techniques, city officials said this week.
Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. said counts show from 35-40 geese in the Little George Park. Flocks of migratory Canada geese are drawn to parks by food, water and safety, and can cause damages to the area including to grass, defecating throughout the parks and leaving some areas unusable.
At Little George Park, there has been an accumulation of fecal matter, conflict with park users, and damage to neighboring agricultural fields from goose feeding activity.
