Harlan man has abuse charge dismissed

Mon, 12/23/2019 - 10:37am admin

    HARLAN -- A second-degree sexual abuse charge against  a Harlan man has been dismissed in Shelby County District Court.  A complaint was filed against Galen M. Hutt in December, 2018, accusing him of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 years old at an undetermined time and date at a Harlan residence.
    The case was dismissed December 5, 2019 on motion of the State of Iowa without prejudice, in the interest of justice, with court costs and court-appointed attorney fees taxed against the state.

