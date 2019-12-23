Harlan man has abuse charge dismissed
HARLAN -- A second-degree sexual abuse charge against a Harlan man has been dismissed in Shelby County District Court. A complaint was filed against Galen M. Hutt in December, 2018, accusing him of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 years old at an undetermined time and date at a Harlan residence.
The case was dismissed December 5, 2019 on motion of the State of Iowa without prejudice, in the interest of justice, with court costs and court-appointed attorney fees taxed against the state.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95