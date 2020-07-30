Harlan Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug User in Possession of a Firearm Charge
COUNCIL BLUFFS -- United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced July 14 that United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Blake Edward Cooper, 51, Harlan, to 60 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to drug user in possession of a firearm.
Cooper was ordered to serve a period of supervised release of three years to follow his prison term and pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
There is no parole in the federal system.
On July 29, 2019, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Cooper made threats to kill law enforcement officers and innocent civilians.
