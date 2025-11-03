Harlan man shot and killed by deputy, woman found dead at the scene

HARLAN — A 36-year-old man was shot and killed during an armed standoff with law enforcement in Harlan early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Thursday, March 6 , deputies responded to a residence near College Place and Pine Street for a welfare check. When deputies arrived at the scene, a standoff situation started with an armed suspect, authorities said.

Deputies were negotiating with the suspect, identified as David Plagmann, when he made aggressive movements toward them, the statement said.

Authorities said that deputies fired shots at Plagmann and lifesaving measures were taken at the scene. Plagmann was taken to a Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan where he was pronounced dead, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies found a woman, identified as 31-year-old Alexis Martin, dead at the scene, authorities said.

The deputy involved in the shooting incident has been placed on administrative leave, which the Sheriff’s Office said is standard protocol. The incident is still under investigation.