Harlan Mayor Kolbe resigning; announces supervisor candidacy
HARLAN -- Harlan Mayor Mike Kolbe has announced his resignation effective March 31 to pursue a position with the Shelby County Board of Supervisors.
In a letter dated February 7 (see today’s Opinion Page), Kolbe said he made the decision after much thought and consultation with his wife, Tammy, his employer the Harlan Newspapers, and others he considers his life coaches.
“While Iowa law allows one to serve simultaneously as mayor and county supervisor, I feel it’s only appropriate to announce my intention to vacate this position before I begin collecting signatures for candidacy of another office,” Kolbe said.
Full article in the NA.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95