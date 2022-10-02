Harlan Mayor Kolbe resigning; announces supervisor candidacy

HARLAN -- Harlan Mayor Mike Kolbe has announced his resignation effective March 31 to pursue a position with the Shelby County Board of Supervisors.

In a letter dated February 7 (see today’s Opinion Page), Kolbe said he made the decision after much thought and consultation with his wife, Tammy, his employer the Harlan Newspapers, and others he considers his life coaches.

“While Iowa law allows one to serve simultaneously as mayor and county supervisor, I feel it’s only appropriate to announce my intention to vacate this position before I begin collecting signatures for candidacy of another office,” Kolbe said.

Full article in the NA.